F1 extends deal with Austin to host United States Grand Prix
The race at the Circuit of the Americas has become one of the sport’s biggest annual events
F1 has extended its deal with Austin to host the United States Grand Prix.
The race was first hosted at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012 and has since become one of the sport’s biggest events, hosting nearly half a million fans year-on-year.
Now, F1 has extended its deal with the Texas circuit – originally due to expire after next year’s race – for another eight years to 2034.
Austin is one of three stateside races on the calendar, with Miami and Las Vegas also hosting grands prix.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Each year, the event at the Circuit of the Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike, drawing hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters who come to witness the thrilling on-track action and soak up the vibrant energy of the circuit and the city.
“As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond.
“Both have shown unwavering commitment to F1, and their shared vision and investment have played a vital role in establishing the strong foundation we now enjoy in the U.S.”
Max Verstappen is on pole for Sunday’s race, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won last year’s event.
