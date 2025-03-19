Formula 1 in talks over new grand prix with Stefano Domenicali ‘impressed’ by plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new grand prix in Bangkok could soon come to fruition after Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali paid a visit to Thailand to discuss plans.

Domenicali travelled to the Asian country in the days following last weekend’s season opener in Australia, meeting Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

There, he heard about the nation’s ambitions to stage an inaugural F1 race on its streets.

Thailand is one of several countries eager to join an already packed calendar - but with the Dutch Grand Prix’s impending departure from the schedule in 2026, there may just be space for a new race down the line.

“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” said Domenicali.

“I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

The current F1 programme has little room for addition, with 24 races spanning across nine hectic months.

Whoever fills in for the Dutch Grand Prix will have to fend off stiff competition, but a space in the calendar has also been created after the Belgian Grand Prix was added to the rotation system.

This means in 2028 and 2030, the slot previously held by Spa-Francorchamps will be available for a new race to come into the fold.

Thailand’s proposed race would take on a temporary street circuit, rather than a purpose-built venue.

open image in gallery The Dutch Grand Prix is leaving the calendar from 2026 ( Getty Images )

Motorsport is massive in the country, with MotoGP already holding a strong foothold.

The flagship motorbike series hold a race every year at the permanent Chang International Circuit in Buriram, while Bangkok even hosted MotoGP’s inaugural season launch in February - akin to F1’s own event at the O2 Arena in London.