Formula 1 in talks over new grand prix with Stefano Domenicali ‘impressed’ by plans
The F1 CEO met with Thailand’s prime minister to discuss plans for a future grand prix
A new grand prix in Bangkok could soon come to fruition after Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali paid a visit to Thailand to discuss plans.
Domenicali travelled to the Asian country in the days following last weekend’s season opener in Australia, meeting Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
There, he heard about the nation’s ambitions to stage an inaugural F1 race on its streets.
Thailand is one of several countries eager to join an already packed calendar - but with the Dutch Grand Prix’s impending departure from the schedule in 2026, there may just be space for a new race down the line.
“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” said Domenicali.
“I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”
The current F1 programme has little room for addition, with 24 races spanning across nine hectic months.
Whoever fills in for the Dutch Grand Prix will have to fend off stiff competition, but a space in the calendar has also been created after the Belgian Grand Prix was added to the rotation system.
This means in 2028 and 2030, the slot previously held by Spa-Francorchamps will be available for a new race to come into the fold.
Thailand’s proposed race would take on a temporary street circuit, rather than a purpose-built venue.
Motorsport is massive in the country, with MotoGP already holding a strong foothold.
The flagship motorbike series hold a race every year at the permanent Chang International Circuit in Buriram, while Bangkok even hosted MotoGP’s inaugural season launch in February - akin to F1’s own event at the O2 Arena in London.
