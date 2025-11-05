F1 issues first-ever ‘season ticket’ to British fan who’s attended every race on £20k budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One has issued a first-ever ‘season ticket’ to a British fan who’s committed to attending all 24 races this season on a £20,000 budget.

F1 super fan Brandon Burgess lives in London and has so far attended all 20 races in the 2025 season, using just 28 days of annual leave while maintaining a full-time job at a tech company.

Burgess’s commitment has not gone unnoticed and F1 partner Heineken has issued a season ticket – giving a fan and their guest access to all 24 grands prix in 2026 with travel and accommodation covered – to the 29-year-old. Another season ticket will be up for grabs next year.

Four-time F1 world champion and Heineken ambassador Max Verstappen presented the ticket to a shellshocked Burgess, with four races left of the 2025 season.

“What Brandon has done this season is incredible,” said Verstappen. “He has shown real commitment to the sport and the community around it.

“It is only right that he receives the first-ever season ticket from Heineken so he can continue sharing his passion and enjoy the sport with as many different people as possible.”

Burgess, who has £3,470 left of his £20k budget and only four unpaid days of annual leave remaining for the next four grands prix in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, admitted the season ticket presented the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

"Attending every F1 race in a single year has always been my dream,” he said. “It’s been a crazy challenge - juggling my full-time job and being on a limited budget meant that I’ve had to make some sacrifices such as only visiting some countries for 24 hours, and attending races alone.

Max Verstappen (left) presents the first-ever F1 season ticket to Brandon Burgess (right) ( Heineken )

“But it has enabled me to connect with fans all over the world - many of whom I still chat to. I never thought that when I started documenting my journey at the beginning of the year that so many people would be following along.

“And now to be recognised by a brand like Heineken and be the holder of the world’s first season ticket for F1 races is absolutely mind-blowing.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and I can't wait to take this journey even further next year and share the experience with other fans.”

The announcement came as F1 and Heineken signed a multi-year extension to their decade-long partnership. The iconic Dutch beer brand is the title sponsor of races in Brazil, Silverstone, Madrid, China and Las Vegas.