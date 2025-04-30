F1 agrees extension with Mexican Grand Prix despite absence of key driver

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 has agreed a three-year extension with the Mexican Grand Prix, taking the race to at least the 2028 season.

Mexico City’s previous deal with the sport expired after this year’s race in October, with an extension seemingly up in the air given the absence of home hero Sergio Perez from this year’s grid.

But despite that, on Wednesday, F1 announced the contract extension, with a three-year deal taking the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez into a 13th year in the modern era.

Perez, who was dropped by Red Bull after a poor 2024 campaign, is also being strongly linked with a 2026 race seat at Cadillac, with the American-owned outfit joining the sport as an 11th team next season.

“We are very excited to announce that the Mexico City Grand Prix will continue to be part of our calendar through the 2028 season,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

“Formula 1 is energy, passion and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship.”

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit has been renovated in recent years, with the famous stadium section in sector three now covered by a roof.

Mexico hosted a race on the calendar for two clear periods – 1962-1970 and 1986-1992 – before a 12-year absence.

The race returned in 2015 and has been held every year since, apart from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has won the most races in Mexico, finishing on top of the podium on five occasions.

This year’s Mexico City GP will be held on 24-26 October.