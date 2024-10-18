Lewis Hamilton reacts to ‘over the edge’ Red Bull ‘bib’ trick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Red Bull’s controversial device that alters the height of its front bib ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

Rival teams had grown concerned that Red Bull may be exploiting parc ferme rules by utilising a way to lift and lower the height of its T-tray between qualifying and race day.

It is understood talks between Red Bull and the FIA took place to ensure no wrongdoing, after speculation the team had a method of altering its bib height from an area in the cockpit - which would provide an advantage.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton spoke out on the news and suggested teams should find ways to innovate to compete for titles.

“I’ve only just heard about it before I got here,” he told Sky Sports. “But I think the name of our sport is all about innovation. Red Bull have been the leaders and they’ve innovated.

“Ultimately all the teams look at the rules and try to find how to massage those rules and get the most out of it, even if it’s just over the edge a little bit. You just need to continue to evolve and be better policed.

“At the end of the day, they did a better job. God knows how long they’ve had that, and they’ve been winning championships. Maybe that stops now…I don’t think that’s the one thing that’s going to stop them.

“But I think everyone else, we’ve got to continue to be innovators and leading rather than trying to catch up.”

Red Bull confirmed the device exists but that it cannot be used when the car is assembled. In fact, a plan has been agreed with the governing body to ensure use of it remains within rules that doesn’t allow alterations to the bib between different stages of the race weekend.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen leads the world championship by 52 points with six rounds left ( AP )

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers standings by 52 points, while his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez sits 8th. Despite seven wins this season, Verstappen hasn’t claimed a victory in eight races.

The Dutchman played down his team’s use of the device, saying it only makes a practical difference for those who are working on the car.

“For us, it was just an easy tool,” he said. “When the parts were off, it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can’t touch it. So, for us it doesn’t change [anything].”

Lando Norris’ excellent win at the Singapore Grand Prix has upped the pressure on Verstappen and Red Bull as the season builds to a dramatic crescendo. McLaren lead the constructors’ standings by 41 points.

Norris has six races left to overthrow Verstappen, whose three-year dominance will be put to the test if he and his team don’t quickly find a consistent improvement in performance.