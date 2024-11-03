When is the next F1 race? Las Vegas GP date and time
Just three races left to go in 2024 F1 season
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is next up on the Formula One calendar as the end of the 2024 season looms on the horizon.
After the triple-header of Austin, Mexico and Brazil, F1 will take the next two weekends off before a sprint to the finish line.
First up will be the bright lights on Nevada on November 23 before the Middle East hosts the final two rounds.
The Qatar Grand Prix is up the following weekend before a season-ending triple-header is rounded out in Abu Dhabi on December 8, as fans hope for a climactic finish in what has turned into a suprisingly tight title fight.
Here is the calendar for the 2024 F1 season:
2024 F1 calendar
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
