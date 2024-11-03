Jump to content
When is the next F1 race? Las Vegas GP date and time

Just three races left to go in 2024 F1 season

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 03 November 2024 12:15 EST
Emirates Sphere
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is next up on the Formula One calendar as the end of the 2024 season looms on the horizon.

After the triple-header of Austin, Mexico and Brazil, F1 will take the next two weekends off before a sprint to the finish line.

First up will be the bright lights on Nevada on November 23 before the Middle East hosts the final two rounds.

The Qatar Grand Prix is up the following weekend before a season-ending triple-header is rounded out in Abu Dhabi on December 8, as fans hope for a climactic finish in what has turned into a suprisingly tight title fight.

Here is the calendar for the 2024 F1 season:

2024 F1 calendar

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

