FIA impose immediate rule change over rear wing ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
The governing body has reacted after the opening race of the season in Melbourne, with McLaren and Ferrari accused of using a ‘mini-DRS trick’
The FIA are imposing tougher restrictions on flexing allowed from rear wings ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
Wing deflection was a key topic of debate during pre-season, which saw Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache accuse McLaren and Ferrari of using a “mini-DRS trick”.
This relates to the slight bending of the rear wing under load, as first seen on Oscar Piastri’s McLaren during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which creates a small slip outside of DRS zones and appears to boost straight-line speed.
After being bombarded with complaints, the FIA moved to monitor the on-track deformations of cars during practice sessions prior to last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
The governing body has analysed the footage captured and now concluded that a “tougher test” on the upper rear wing is warranted at the next event in Shanghai.
Updating Article 3.15.17 of the technical regulations, the FIA released a statement on Monday confirming that it has significantly reduced the passing measurements for the rear ring slot gaps from 2mm to 0.5mm.
The former measurement, introduced in early 2025, was adhered to by cars in Australia on Sunday, which saw Lando Norris beat world champion Max Verstappen in a dramatic, rain-swept outing.
The FIA added that all cars that raced at the Australian Grand Prix were deemed to be legal.
But now, cars will need to adjust to the new ruling which sees the measurement reduced by 75 per cent.
The FIA have accounted for the short notice of this change, though, and will add a tolerance of 0.25mm to the new limit.
This will only apply for the Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place this coming Sunday on March 23.
McLaren will hope to continue their fine start to the campaign in Shanghai, who currently top the tables for both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships following last week’s enthralling victory in Melbourne.
