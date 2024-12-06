F1 signs new contract with Chinese Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

F1 has signed a new five-year deal with the Chinese Grand Prix, with the race staying on the calendar until 2030.

The Shanghai International Circuit only returned to the schedule this year after a five-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

It was also the first year the race had a home driver, with Zhou Guanyu appearing in front of 200,000 fans. However, the Sauber driver won’t be participating next year after he was dropped for 2025.

Nonetheless, the race – which first appeared in 2004 – has signed an extension, with the sport’s fanbase in China climbing to over 150 million people.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year.

“Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years.

“I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year.”

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix will take place on 21-23 March – the second race of the season – and will also host the first sprint event of the year.