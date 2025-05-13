Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 has recognised its 75th anniversary by released previously unseen colorized footage of its first world championship race at Silverstone in 1950.

Seventy-five years ago, the iconic race track saw 21 cars on the grid for the British Grand Prix, also known as the European Grand Prix.

The race saw the Alfa Romeos dominate the beginning of F1, while Maseratis, Talbot Lago, Alta and ERA cars also took part, with “advanced AI software, reference imagery, and manual painting techniques” now showcasing the iconic moment for the sport.

There was no representation from Ferrari though, reports suggest a dispute between Enzo Ferrari and race organizers over the prize money, though debate has swirled around the competitiveness of the Scuderia against the formidable Alfas.

Ferrari, instead, would focus on competing in Monaco the following weekend.

Alfa secured a remarkable 1-2-3-4 in qualifying and a four-car front row with Giuseppe Farina, Luigi Fagioli, Juan Manuel Fangio and Reg Parnell. And Farina, Fagioli and Parnell would take the three places on the podium.

The Talbot-Lagos of Yves Giraud-Cantabous and Louis Rosier finished two laps behind but had enough to claim fourth and fifth to secure valuable points, while Fangio retired thanks to a broken oil pipe.

The first grand prix in Formula One history in 1950 ( F1 )

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “75 years ago today our sport roared to life, and we are privileged to continue the incredible legacy of the brave drivers who raced for the ultimate prize on this day in 1950. It is fantastic to see this footage brought to life in full colour, and an amazing way to mark this historic moment.

“Today is a day when we can pay tribute to those who have come before us; drivers, engineers, team owners and of course, our fans, without whom we would not be in the position we are today. For 75 years we have innovated and driven the world forward, exciting our fans with feats of human endurance and speed that continue to amaze. Here is to the next 75 years and beyond for this incredible sport. Avanti Tutta!”