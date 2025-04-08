Five F1 teams announce driver swaps for Bahrain GP practice
Teams are required to run rookies twice in each of their cars over the 2025 F1 season
Mercedes and Ferrari are among five F1 teams who will utilise this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix for one of their mandatory rookie spots in practice.
Under current F1 regulations, teams must run rookies (drivers with two or less grand prix appearances to their name) twice in each of their cars over the course of the 2025 season.
The Bahrain International Circuit, used for pre-season testing, junior formula and not hosting a sprint weekend, is being utilised this weekend by half the grid for rookie FP1 appearances on Friday.
George Russell will sit out first practice on Friday for Mercedes in place of Danish youngster Frederik Vesti, while Charles Leclerc will step out of the Ferrari SF-25 for Dino Beganovic.
Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli does not need to give up any practice sessions this season as a result of being a rookie himself. The same goes for Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan.
Felipe Drugovich, the 2022 F2 champion, will take over from Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin while British 23-year-old Luke Browning will drive for Williams in Carlos Sainz’s car.
Browning, who is racing in F2 this weekend as well, completed a test in Williams’s 2023 F1 car in Monza last weekend.
“Being given another opportunity to drive in a free practice session with Williams is a dream come true, and I'm getting more and more confidence each time I drive the car,” said Browning, who featured in FP1 in Abu Dhabi last year and the post-season young drivers’ test.
“My main aim for FP1 is to get more comfortable with the procedures and environment that come with Formula 1, and to build on my experience from Abu Dhabi last December. I’m excited to feel the progression from the FW46 to the FW47.”
The last FP1 rookie appearance, at least announced so far, comes at Haas with new signing Ryo Hirakawa replacing Ollie Bearman.
The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at 4pm (BST).
