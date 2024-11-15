Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

London’s O2 Arena will host a unique F1 season launch event on 18 February 2025 – F1 75 Live – as fans will get to see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time.

For the first time in F1 history, all 10 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams – their drivers and team principals will come together with fans for a special night to launch the new season and the new liveries on the cars.

The event is to mark the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary year and will take place less than a month until the first race of the season in Australia on 16 March.

Ticket prices are based on location within The O2 and range from £58 to £113. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 15 November at 10am via the following link.

As well as Hamilton, it will also mark the first chance to see a number of rookies in their team gear ahead of the new season, including British teenager Ollie Bearman at Haas and Mercedes hotshot Kimi Antonelli.

The event will run from 8-10pm, with drivers and team bosses being interviewed alongside “top entertainment and special guest presenters.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

open image in gallery A visionary photo of the 2025 F1 season launch event at London’s O2 Arena ( F1 )

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes to join rivals Ferrari in 2025 ( Getty Images/The Independent )

The event will also be broadcast around the world, with UK rights holder Sky Sports likely to air the launch for fans in the United Kingdom.

“The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural Formula 1 season launch event,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season.”

The event will be run by creative company BrianBurkeCreative, who put on the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.