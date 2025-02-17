F1 announces Take That as star headliner for 2025 launch event with host also revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Take That will be the star headline act at F1 75 Live as the 2025 season launches on Tuesday night – with comedian Jack Whitehall hosting the event.

The launch event at The O2 Arena in London, which is a nod to the sport’s 75th year, will see all 10 teams and 20 drivers appear as the car liveries for the new campaign are revealed to 20,000 fans in the arena.

Away from the drivers, where Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red will undoubtedly be the star attraction, F1 has now confirmed the musical acts which will perform throughout the two-hour show.

Alongside Take That, US country singer Kane Brown will perform as will composer Brian Tyler - whose F1 theme tune has been streamed over 75 million times - appearing as his alter-ego Are We Dreaming.

Machine Gun Kelly, who experienced an awkward moment on the F1 grid in Brazil in 2023 with Martin Brundle, will also perform.

Whitehall will host the event alongside three broadcasters from F1TV: Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo and Lawrence Barretto.

Whitehall said: “As soon as I heard about F1 75 Live at The O2 I knew I wanted to be involved.

“It promises to be a truly unique show, bringing together the cars and stars of Formula 1 with incredible global musicians and entertainment to celebrate 75 years of this incredible sport.

open image in gallery Take That will perform at F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena in London ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jack Whitehall will host the event ( Getty )

“I can’t wait to get on stage and bring the show to everyone at The O2 and those watching at home around the world!”

Each team will have around seven minutes on stage, with interviews set to take place with drivers and team principals.

The event, taking place from 8-10pm, will be streamed live on F1’s YouTube channel and will be broadcasted on Sky Sports F1.

The F1 circus will then roll on to pre-season testing next week in Bahrain before the season starts on 16 March in Australia.