Mclaren F1 boss backs Ferrari and Mercedes to be ‘step ahead’ at start of 2026 season

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari and Mercedes are “a step ahead” of the field heading into the first F1 race of the season.

Pre-season testing for the new campaign concluded last Friday in Bahrain, with Ferrari impressing with their rapid race starts and unique rear-wing design.

Mercedes, whose engines McLaren will once again use this season, have long been heralded as the early frontrunners this year and testing validated that assertion, with both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli showing strong pace throughout.

McLaren look right in contention but, despite having won the last two constructors’ championships and last year’s drivers’ title with Lando Norris, Stella insists they are not frontrunners heading into Australia on 8 March.

Asked about the pecking order, Stella replied: “There is a race simulation that I was, I think, was on Thursday [between] Oscar [Piastri] and [Max] Verstappen. It happened at a similar time of the day, and it was a similar pace.

"Often, the race simulation is actually where you can more accurately see what the genuine performance of cars is. The reason why I think we have to be careful is that depending on the time of the day, then the race simulation may be quite a lot faster.

"Like now [on the last day] Lando, he was performing pretty strongly in a race simulation, but at the same time, probably the end of day three was the fastest time the track has been across the six days. So, difficult [to say]. I think McLaren and Red Bull are probably very similar. Ferrari and Mercedes are a step ahead."

Despite this, the street circuit at Albert Park in Melbourne has a host of different characteristics to the Bahrain International Circuit, where the last six days of testing took place.

Andrea Stella says Ferrari and Mercedes are ‘a step ahead’ ( Getty )

Stella added: "I think in 2026 we will have to look at the characteristics of the circuits, including this feature related to how easy it is as a circuit for the power unit requirement.

"So Barcelona was actually relatively demanding in terms of balance between deployment and harvesting. In Bahrain, it was relatively easier because you spend enough time in braking that basically you do all the harvesting braking. You don't need to do anything special in terms of lifting off, for instance, in order to add the time at which you harvest your power unit.

"Now we go to Australia. In Australia, we go back to one circuit in which it will be a bit more difficult. So in Australia it will be a little bit more difficult.

“I think we will see the drivers will be busier in terms of their driving style to make sure that the power unit is exploited in terms of harvesting energy and deployment of energy in a way that is efficient. And when we say efficient, it means efficient for a long time."

Norris won last year’s season-opener in Australia and will race this year with the No 1 on his car after his inaugural title triumph.