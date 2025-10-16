Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
F1 2026 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season?

The grid for 2026 is taking shape with Mercedes finally confirming their line-up this week

Kieran Jackson
Thursday 16 October 2025 04:01 EDT
The 2026 Formula One season starts on 8 March in Australia – and the driver line-up for next year is beginning to take shape.

While numerous teams have long-term agreements with their drivers – such as McLaren, Ferrari and Williams – some teams are yet to confirm their two drivers in the cockpit for 2026.

Max Verstappen confirmed in July he will be staying at Red Bull next year, while Mercedes have now announced contract extensions for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Meanwhile, American-owned Cadillac join the grid next year as the sport’s 11th team and have confirmed the signing of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

With focus quickly shifting to next year – when new engine and chassis regulations come into force – The Independent takes a look at the driver line-up confirmed so far.

What is the driver line-up for 2026?

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

TBC

MERCEDES

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Pierre Gasly

TBC

HAAS

Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman

RACING BULLS

TBC

TBC

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

SAUBER

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

CADILLAC

Sergio Perez

Valtteri Bottas

NOTE: italics represent new seat

