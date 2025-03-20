Eddie Jordan hailed as a ‘one-off’ who ‘lit up a room’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Jordan has been hailed as one-of-a-kind after the charismatic former Formula One team owner died on Thursday.

A statement from Jordan’s family released to the PA news agency confirmed the death of the Irishman at the age of 76.

Jordan revealed in December he had bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis, but the ex-F1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur continued to live life to the full and earlier this year led a consortium which bought rugby union side London Irish.

He also recently helped seal F1 design guru Adrian Newey’s £20million-a-season deal from Red Bull to Aston Martin, who were previously titled Jordan between 1991 and 2005.

The team – named after Jordan himself – entered 250 races across a 14-year spell, with Michael Schumacher notably handed his debut by the constructor, and tributes have been paid to its founder.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula One family are with his family and loved ones.”

Jordan sold his F1 team in 2005 but returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC’s coverage. He went on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear.

Presenter Jake Humphrey, who worked alongside Jordan at the BBC, tweeted: “Utterly devastated.

“Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.

“More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap.

“His greatest achievements were Mikki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible 4 kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met. The 4 years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were greatest of my career.

“Eddie lit up a room whenever he entered it. That is a lesson for us all – be the light in the room. I was lucky enough to share one, final, cherished meal with him and his boys a few months ago. It was special.

“The world seems a little less bright this morning. Farewell friend. Play the spoons up there for me.”

Aston Martin’s current team principle Andy Cowell: “Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats.

“He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

“His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

“Eddie Jordan was a legend of Formula One. He made an invaluable contribution to global motor sport throughout his life,” governing body FIA said.

On his Formula For Success podcast with former F1 driver, David Coulthard, where he revealed his cancer diagnosis, Jordan said: “This is a little message to everybody listening to this, don’t waste or put it off.

“Go and get tested, because in life you have got chances. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. Look after your body, guys.”