Damon Hill says Eddie Jordan’s death means Formula One has lost ‘a true legend’

Damon Hill said Formula One has lost ‘a true legend’ following the death of former team owner Eddie Jordan on Thursday, aged 76.

Jordan, who ran his own team between 1991 and 2005 and handed Michael Schumacher his debut, revealed in December that he was suffering with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis. He died in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday with his family at his bedside.

Jordan entered 250 F1 races, winning four times. Former world champion Hill led home Jordan’s greatest triumph – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Hill said: “Eddie was chaotic and a genius all at the same time. He had the energy of 100 men. He created so much joy and had a massive heart. There will only ever be one EJ.

“He left his mark on the sport. He came from nothing, he worked his way up by using his cunning and guile. And by his own admission, it wasn’t because of his good looks but because he was undeniable.

“He had a way of getting himself into your life. He was extraordinary and brilliant. He had a lovely family and he enriched life all around him. My heart goes out to them. The sport has lost a true legend and we have lost a true friend.”

Jordan sold his F1 team in 2005 and returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC’s coverage. He went on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear.

The Irishman led a consortium which bought rugby union team London Irish earlier this year. He also recently helped seal F1 design guru Adrian Newey’s £20million-a-season deal from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

But speaking on his Formula for Success podcast, which he did jointly with former F1 driver, David Coulthard, Jordan revealed at the end of last year he was embroiled in an “aggressive” cancer battle.

Hill, 64, continued: “I went to see Eddie in Chelsea before he left for South Africa and he knew he had a massive battle on his hands. But he never mentioned it, he wasn’t forlorn, yet it became clear that this would not be something he would overcome. It was as serious as it got. And when he invited us round it was his way of saying goodbye.

“I was asked to stand in for him on his podcast with David in Australia last week, and you know when you aren’t well enough to present a podcast that it must be serious.”

F1 will pay tribute to Jordan at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix – the second round of the new season – in Shanghai.

A statement from Jordan’s family read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula One team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “Eddie was a hugely colourful character who I first met in 1991 as a young driver at his then new factory after his first year in Formula One. His advice, ‘get a good sponsor… welcome to the Piranha Club!’

“I was fortunate to overlap with him when I came into Formula One. He was in the twilight of his F1 career race wise (indeed he even tried to sell me his team!) but went into other activities where he was always full of energy and fun to work with. Formula One has lost a legend and we will miss his wit and his Irish charm.”