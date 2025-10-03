Christian Horner ‘ringing up pretty much every owner’ in search for F1 job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner has been in contact with "pretty much every team owner" in Formula 1, Aston Martin chief Andy Cowell has claimed.

Horner is plotting his return to the F1 paddock after reaching a settlement with Red Bull which allows him to make his comeback next year.

Horner, who was ousted by Red Bull in July, has been linked with a move to Aston Martin which would see him work once again with design guru Adrian Newey.

"It looks as though Christian is ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment," said Aston Martin team principal Cowell ahead of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

"I can clearly say there are no plans for the involvement of Christian in an operational or investment role in the future."

Horner oversaw 14 world championships during two decades with Red Bull. But the last 18 months of his reign as team principal and CEO were overshadowed by allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" from a female colleague.

Horner, who has always denied the claims and was twice exonerated, is now weighing up his options.

Earlier this week, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed Horner, 51, had been in dialogue with the American-owned team.

"Yeah, it is true that he approached us," said Komatsu. "Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk. And that's it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished."

Horner's former star driver, Max Verstappen, is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri heading into this weekend's 18th round of 24.

