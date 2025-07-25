McLaren’s Oscar Piastri quickest in practice for Belgian Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Championship leader Oscar Piastri set the early pace in practice for the Belgian Grand Prix – as Lando Norris finished half-a-second behind his title rival.

Piastri, who holds an eight-point lead over Norris at the midway stage of the season, saw off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by four tenths with Norris 0.504 seconds behind his McLaren team-mate.

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton was sixth, one second off the pace.

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is this weekend absent from a Formula One event for the first time in 20 years following his dramatic dismissal earlier this month.

Horner was released from his position 18 months after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female staff member – although he was twice exonerated – and Red Bull’s dramatic slump in form. Four-time world champion Verstappen has won just four of the last 26 races he has competed in.

Occupying Horner’s seat on the Red Bull pit wall is Frenchman Laurent Mekies, and he oversaw Verstappen splitting the McLaren drivers. However, Yuki Tsunoda was only 18th in the other Red Bull.

Norris arrived in Spa-Francorchamps with back-to-back victories after triumphs in Austria and his home race at Silverstone.

But the British driver appears to have his work cut out to stop Piastri at Spa-Francorchamps after the Australian set a blistering pace in the sole practice session on Friday.

Hamilton might have hoped an upgraded rear suspension on his Ferrari will reverse his fortunes. Yet the seven-time world champion was a distant sixth in his Ferrari.

Earlier in the session, Hamilton also courted the wrath of Gabriel Bortoleto after the rookie accused him of driving slowly through the high-speed Radillon.

“Mate what the f*** is Hamilton doing?” he yelled. “He is always in the middle of the track.”

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race takes place at 1630 local time (1530 BST).