Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri quickest in practice for Belgian Grand Prix

Piastri saw off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by four tenths of a second.

Philip Duncan
Friday 25 July 2025 07:54 EDT
Oscar Piastri set the pace for McLaren in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oscar Piastri set the pace for McLaren in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Championship leader Oscar Piastri set the early pace in practice for the Belgian Grand Prix – as Lando Norris finished half-a-second behind his title rival.

Piastri, who holds an eight-point lead over Norris at the midway stage of the season, saw off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by four tenths with Norris 0.504 seconds behind his McLaren team-mate.

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton was sixth, one second off the pace.

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is this weekend absent from a Formula One event for the first time in 20 years following his dramatic dismissal earlier this month.

Horner was released from his position 18 months after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female staff member – although he was twice exonerated – and Red Bull’s dramatic slump in form. Four-time world champion Verstappen has won just four of the last 26 races he has competed in.

Occupying Horner’s seat on the Red Bull pit wall is Frenchman Laurent Mekies, and he oversaw Verstappen splitting the McLaren drivers. However, Yuki Tsunoda was only 18th in the other Red Bull.

Norris arrived in Spa-Francorchamps with back-to-back victories after triumphs in Austria and his home race at Silverstone.

But the British driver appears to have his work cut out to stop Piastri at Spa-Francorchamps after the Australian set a blistering pace in the sole practice session on Friday.

Hamilton might have hoped an upgraded rear suspension on his Ferrari will reverse his fortunes. Yet the seven-time world champion was a distant sixth in his Ferrari.

Earlier in the session, Hamilton also courted the wrath of Gabriel Bortoleto after the rookie accused him of driving slowly through the high-speed Radillon.

“Mate what the f*** is Hamilton doing?” he yelled. “He is always in the middle of the track.”

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race takes place at 1630 local time (1530 BST).

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in