The F1 teams tipped to blow away competition in 2026 as Christian Horner demands changes to rule overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 is set to hold further discussions over a late regulation change ahead of the 2026 season amid fears that Mercedes-powered teams could dominate.

New engine rules are set to be introduced for next year that will see a 50-50 split in the power unit output between the internal combustion engine and battery, a major uplift from a figure of around 20% currently provided by electricity as F1 introduces more sustain

The five engine manufactures set to be on the grid next season - Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, Audi and Honda - have been readying their units in preparation for a significant alteration to the sport.

However, several teams are now reported by The Times to be pushing for changes to ensure competition next season, with Mercedes widely considered to be ahead of their rival manufacturers.

Mercedes will provide engines for their own cars along with McLaren, Williams and Alpine next season, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner among those supporting tweaks to prevent their predominance.

The matter was discussed at Thursday’s F1 commission meeting, with a proposal tabled that suggested that a 50/50 power split would remain in qualifying but, in races, the power would be reduced on the battery side of the engine from 350kw to 200kw.

This is due to fears that drivers could run out of battery on circuits with long straights, potentially forcing them to “lift and coast” before the braking zone.

Horner explained at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last weekend: “Mercedes seem very confident in the job they’ve done for next year. This [concern over lift and coast] is something that we asked to be looked at two years ago, it’s not something that we’ve pushed to be on the agenda this week.

“The FIA have gone away and done their research, and I think what they want to desperately avoid is a lot of lifting and coasting in the grand prix itself, which is going to be not particularly good for the sport and hugely frustrating for the drivers.

open image in gallery There are fears that Mercedes-powered vehicles could be too strong in 2026 ( Getty Images )

“It's not something that we've lobbied for or asked for, and if they're doing it in the interest of the sport, then you've got to support it."

Red Bull have struck a new partnership with Ford to make their own engines for the first time, alongside powering sister team Racing Bulls. Ferrari engines will power the Italian team along with Haas and Cadillac, a new constructor, while Aston Martin will use Honda engines. Audi, the other new entrant, will power themselves.

Toto Wolff, Horner’s Mercedes counterpart, expressed his disapproval of the proposed changes last week.

“Reading the agenda of the F1 Commission is almost as hilarious as reading some of the comments that I see on Twitter on American politics," the Mercedes boss said.

"I really want to protect ourselves and make no comment, but it's a joke. A week ago, there was an engine meeting and then things like this end up on the agenda again."

Further discussion will be had in the appropriate advisory committees, the FIA said.

The 2025 F1 season continues with the Miami Grand Prix next weekend.