Karun Chandhok weighs up ‘potential’ next F1 team for Christian Horner
Horner was relieved of his duties at Red Bull last week after 20 years at the helm of the F1 team
Karun Chandhok speculated that Christian Horner could join Alpine as team principal after his Red Bull exit.
Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO last week in a surprise announcement, after 20 years and 14 world titles with the team.
The 51-year-old has not missed a race since taking charge of Red Bull in 2005 but is set for some time away from the sport in light of his departure.
However, Horner has been linked with Ferrari in recent months – and a potential link-up with Lewis Hamilton – but Sky Sports pundit Chandhok named another outfit who could target Horner.
“Could he go to Alpine and stay living in the UK?” Chandhok told Sky Sports News.
“Alpine are still based in that motorsport valley and are looking for a team principal. Christian’s old friend Flavio Briatore is in charge. That could be a potential destination.
“Could he go to Ferrari? There were lots of rumours that they tried to hire him on various occasions. I don’t think he’ll go there.”
Horner lives in rural Oxfordshire, close to Alpine’s UK base in Enstone, and has a close relationship with Alpine adviser Briatore.
Laurent Mekies, formerly team principal at sister team Racing Bulls, has taken over from Horner at Red Bull and will take charge from the next race, the Belgian Grand Prix (25-27 July).
Red Bull are currently fourth in the constructors’ championship while star driver Max Verstappen is 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ standings at the halfway stage of the season.
