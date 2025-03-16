Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Sainz inexplicably crashes out on Williams F1 debut in chaotic start to Australian GP

The Spanish driver lost the car while the pack were behind the safety car after Jack Doohan’s crash

Kieran Jackson
in Melbourne
Sunday 16 March 2025 00:34 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix under safety car conditions in a chaotic start to the 2025 F1 season.

Sainz, who moved to Williams from Ferrari in the off-season, was making his way around the final turn of this 14-turn circuit while the pack followed the safety car after Jack Doohan’s crash on lap one.

The Spaniard then spun into the wall and was unable to manoeuvre his car out of the barrier.

Sainz had qualified 10th in an impressive qualifying display for Williams, with teammate Alex Albon in sixth.

Yet Sainz’s engineers had their head in their hands after his early shunt, forcing him out of the season-opening race.

Rookie driver Isack Hadjar had earlier crashed out on the formation lap in a devastating start to his F1 career.

Doohan, also a rookie driver for Alpine, crashed out of his home grand prix on lap one.

Lando Norris kept the lead, while Max Verstappen leapt up one position to second after overtaking Oscar Piastri at turn two from the start.

More to follow…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in