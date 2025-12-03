Cadillac to unveil first F1 car design during Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cadillac is set to unveil its debut Formula One car design via a television advertisement during the Super Bowl on 8 February, the General Motors-backed brand announced on Wednesday.

Team CEO Dan Towriss, in a statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, said: "It gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula One team on a stage that reflects who we are.

“We're proud of our American heritage and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of."

Cadillac will join the starting grid as the 11th team when the season commences in Australia on 8 March, with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

open image in gallery Valtteri Bottas (left) and Sergio Perez will drive for Cadillac next season ( AP )

Bottas, 36, has previously driven for Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton, while he has also had stints at Williams, Alfa Romeo and Sauber.

Perez, 35, was Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull for several seasons and finished runner-up to the Dutchman in the 2023 World Championship standings.

He has also previously raced for McLaren and Force India.

An estimated 127.7 million viewers tuned in for this year's Super Bowl National Football League championship broadcast by Fox, the largest audience in TV history for a single-network telecast, according to the Nielsen ratings agency.

The Super Bowl is the biggest event on US television annually, and its audience has increased while traditional TV viewership declined. Some 123.7 million people watched the game in 2024 when the Kansas Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win its fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

That was the first Super Bowl to be held in the state of Nevada, while the 2026 showpiece event in early February will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.