Aston Martin respond to F1 speculation over major change amid Christian Horner links
Rumours suggest that team principal Andy Cowell is on the verge of being dismissed from that role, with Horner in the running to take over
Aston Martin insist that their “focus is on maximising performances” over the rest of the F1 season amid rumours that team principal Andy Cowell is set to be sacked.
Reports suggest that Cowell is on the verge of being dismissed after less than a year in the role following disagreements with the team's new managing technical partner Adrian Newey, with the pair disagreeing over who is in charge.
And former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has emerged as a possible candidate to take over the role if Cowell does depart, with Horner believed to be pushing for a leadership role in the team.
However, Aston Martin played down the rumours for now, insisting the focus is one the rest of 2025 and preparations for next season.
“The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026,” said a team spokesperson.
No final decision has been taken on Cowell’s dismissal, and though team owner Lawrence Stroll is believed to be on the verge of acting, no replacement has been confirmed either.
It is claimed that Stroll has also approached several other senior figures in the sport, including former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, current Audi F1 head Mattia Binotto and former Aston Martin CEO Martin Whitmarsh.
According to the BBC, Whitmarsh was offered his old role once again but refused, telling the publication: “I decided to leave Aston Martin in 2023 and, whilst Lawrence has been very generous, I no longer wanted a role in the team."
Horner would be a controversial appointment after his much-publicised exit from Red Bull in July – especially due to his reported disagreements with Newey which also led to his own exit from the team – though the pair are said to have reconciled somewhat, and the fact remains that Horner has the best track record of success in Formula One among the candidates.
