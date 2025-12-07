Lando Norris’ emotional parents: F1 title glory made all the sacrifices worth it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris’ emotional parents said his Formula One world championship win made all the sacrifices worth it, while Carlos Sainz believes the British driver has proven you can win the title and be a “nice guy”.

Norris got over the line to clinch his maiden crown after finishing third in Abu Dhabi to see off Max Verstappen – who won the race – by just two points in the championship standings.

The 26-year-old won seven races throughout the season and delivered a consistent second half of the campaign to reel in team-mate Oscar Piastri, who finished 13 points adrift, before fending off the resurgent four-time champion Verstappen.

Norris was in tears on the track after his triumph was confirmed and shared an emotional embrace with father Adam and mother Cisca, as well as girlfriend Margarida Corceiro.

His mother Cisca told Sky Sports: “Emotionally drained, happy for the team, the family, the fans.

“A lot of sacrifices. I kind of, when Lando was seven he started karting, by eight he was competing together with his brother Ollie and it took my two boys in one direction and my two girls in another.

“I missed Lando and Ollie growing up as a kid, suddenly playing with a tractor naked in the garden was done! And I missed that.

Animated line chart:

“This is amazing. Those last laps took ages! You never know until the race is done.”

His father Adam added: “I’ve done 400 races now following Lando. A lot of travelling around the world to go-kart tracks. A weird and wonderful journey but having fun, a lot of fun. Good to enjoy the journey.

“He loved it more than everyone else so it was never painful but it was hard.”

Norris has spent his entire career with McLaren, winning the title in his seventh season.

Sainz was thrilled for his former team-mate.

The Spaniard, now at Williams, told Sky Sports: “Very happy for him as a driver, he has always been extremely quick.

“Along the way he has developed a lot his skills and now he is world champion.

Full standings:

“Happy for him as a person because he is a driver who doesn’t always follow the typical stereotype of world champion, he has stayed true to himself. He is very open and honest about his own struggles.

“He has proven to everyone that you can be world champion while being a nice guy. You don’t need to be ruthless or ‘bad-ass’ to be world champion.

“Happy for him, I hope he stays the same, I hope he keeps being himself.

“I will be in his ear if he is getting a bit show-off!”

Norris becomes the 11th different British driver to become world champion, with Jenson Button the previous man to add his name to that list in 2009.

Damon Hill, who won the title with Williams in 1996, told the BBC: “I’m very happy, Lando Norris was lost for words in the cockpit as he was going around and he did a fantastic job of holding his emotions at bay.

“You can’t be emotional as a racing driver, but it doesn’t disappear, they don’t have no emotions, they have to put them in a little closet somewhere inside their heart and their soul.”

Mercedes driver and compatriot George Russell wrote on X: “Congrats mate, you’ve driven insane this year!!! Came a long way since these days, enjoy the moment.”

Bristol City sent their congratulations, writing on X: “Bristol born. One of our own. World Champion. Congratulations Lando.”

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer also wrote on X: “Congratulations Lando Norris, Britain’s new F1 champion! An unbelievable season and so well deserved.”