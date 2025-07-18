Danny Dyer says an ‘odd’ incident with a pair of jeans made him ‘sort his life out’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Dyer has revealed that a moment involving a pair of jeans convinced him to check into a rehab clinic as he feared he was “going to die”.

The Mr Bigstuff actor won three National Television Awards between 2015 and 2019 for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders.

Despite the success of the period, the 47-year-old said that his drinking and drug habit had gotten out of control. He says that he realised his substance use had gone too far when, after a party, he struggled to get on a pair of jeans while in an en-suite toilet.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Dyer said that, despite its randomness, the incident was a “moment of clarity” for him.

“It’s an odd story, but that was my moment of going, ‘Oh God, you’ve got to sort your life out, you’re going to die,’” he explained. “Of all the things that had happened, all the weird moments, that was the moment.”

Dyer added that while he doesn’t do drugs anymore, he still enjoys a beer and has taken up meditation.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer, after winning the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme Award for 'Mr. Bigstuff' at the 2025 Bafta TV Awards ( EPA )

“We’re only on this earth once,” said the Human Traffic star. “You need to experience as much stuff as you can and squeeze as much joy out of it as you can, and not beat yourself up too much. I’ve got a good balance at the moment. It took a long time to get there.”

Earlier this year, Dyer opened up about why his wife, Joanne Mas, has total control of their finances. Speaking on the ITV series, The Assembly, Dyer said that he was kicked out of his home in 2000 after it was discovered that he had been unfaithful.

The Rivals star said that Mas “controls everything now.” He continued: “Yes, she did kick me out because I was a p***k and she deserved better. Sometimes I would go out and get off my head, take drugs, and I wouldn’t come home for three days. I had issues. I never wanted the party to end. She had every right to throw me out.”

Last year, the actor said he had put his wife “through a lot of s***” while speaking to Elizabeth Day on the How to Fail podcast.

open image in gallery Dyer and Mas with their daughter Dani Dyer ( Getty Images )

“It f***ed my head up when I became really famous,” he said. “I didn’t quite know what to do with it and I suppose she stood by me for a lot of s*** and had to be very patient with me.

The actor remarked: “I didn’t quite know who I was and I suppose she had to suffer all that on a national level. I love her with all my heart. You know, she challenges me every day. She’s kept me very grounded. I’ll tell you that now.”