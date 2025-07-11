Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day is in its final hours. And, as a shopping editor who has covered the retailer’s sales for more than five years, it’s safe to say I know how to spot a good deal from a dud.

I’d always recommend using price comparison tools to make sure you’re getting the best possible price, but I can confidently say some of the best deals see big-ticket products plummet to their lowest-ever price. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, for example, have been reduced by $100 to just $149, making them cheaper than their Black Friday price. And both Dyson’s top-rated air purifier and Yeti’s tumbler are now cheaper than ever. There are also impressive savings on Ninja air fryers, robot vacuums, CeraVe beauty products, and gaming devices.

A first in the summer sale’s history, this year the event is running for four full days, but when will it end? Keep scrolling for answers to all of your burning questions, as well as a handpicked selection of the best deals across tech, appliances, beauty, and more.

When did Amazon Prime Day 2024 start in the US?

Amazon kicked off its Prime Day sale on July 8 at midnight. For the first year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is four days.

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight on July 11. From experience, the deals tend to stay the same for the duration of the event. But big-ticket items such as AirPods or games consoles do have a tendency to sell out before the end of the sales event.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Yes, Prime Day is a celebration of Amazon’s Prime members, so you’ll actually need to be a Prime member to secure all the deals. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

But there is a way around paying for the subscription. If you’re not already a Prime member, you might be eligible for a free 30-day trial of Prime. It’s only available to Amazon customers who have never been a Prime member before or haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 22, you can also get an even longer six-month free trial, as well as half-price memberships, meaning you’ll pay just $7.49 instead of $14.99 per month. Sign up now before the deals end on Friday.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals list

Tech

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $149, Amazon.com

Was $249, now $149, Amazon.com Samsung Galaxy S25: Was $1,099.99, now $784.99, Amazon.com

Was $1,099.99, now $784.99, Amazon.com Amazon Echo dot smart speaker: Was $49.99, now $31.99, Amazon.com

Was $49.99, now $31.99, Amazon.com Apple Watch Series 10: Was $429, now $309, Amazon.com

Was $429, now $309, Amazon.com Samsung Galaxy tab A9+ tablet: Was $219.99, now $132.99, Amazon.com

Was $219.99, now $132.99, Amazon.com Apple AirTag four-pack: Was $99, now $64, Amazon.com

Was $99, now $64, Amazon.com Sony 65-inch 4K ultra HD TV A95K series: Was $3,499.99, now $1,498, Amazon.com

Was $3,499.99, now $1,498, Amazon.com Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Was $159.99, now $124.99, Amazon.com

Was $159.99, now $124.99, Amazon.com Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: Was $399.99, now $298, Amazon.com

Was $399.99, now $298, Amazon.com Meta Quest 3s: Was $399.99, now $329.99, Amazon.com

Home

iRobot Roomba plus 405: Was $799.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com

Was $799.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine with milk frother: Was $219, now $142.99, Amazon.com

Was $219, now $142.99, Amazon.com Dyson V11 origin cordless vacuum: Was $569.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com

Was $569.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com Instant Pot duo plus nine-in-one multicooker: Was $139.99, now $69.99, Amazon.com

Was $139.99, now $69.99, Amazon.com Tide oxi boost power laundry detergent pods: Was $19.94, now $15.99, Amazon.com

Was $19.94, now $15.99, Amazon.com Dyson V8 plus cordless vacuum: Was $469.99, now $299.99, Amazon.com

Was $469.99, now $299.99, Amazon.com Ninja BC151BK blast portable blender: Was $69.99, now $49.99, Amazon.com

Was $69.99, now $49.99, Amazon.com Stanley quencher H2.0 tumbler: Was $45, now $27, Amazon.com

Was $45, now $27, Amazon.com Ninja air fryer pro four-in-one: Was $129.99, now $89.99, Amazon.com

Beauty

