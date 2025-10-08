This Prime Day Vitamix deal saves you $200 on the blender

A quality blender is a must-have if you want to make your own smoothies, milkshakes, and soups. Vitamix is a market-leading brand, so it’s no surprise that its blenders don’t come cheap. Fortunately, with these Amazon Prime Day deals, huge chunks have been sliced from their price.

When we’ve tested Vitamix blenders, they’ve passed with flying colors, making quick work of blending not just fruits and vegetables but grinding coffee beans and crushing ice. While the exact model we put to the test, the Vitamix A2500i, isn’t on sale, there are three blenders available for a fraction of the price: the 5200 blender (was $469.99, now $349.95, Amazon.com), the ascent series X3 (was $649.95, now $429.95, Amazon.com), and propel series 750 (was $629.95, now $369.95, Amazon.com). The latter of which has been reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been bringing plenty of tempting deals our way — but it ends tonight, so, if you’re looking to nab a bargain, we’d recommend acting fast to ensure you don’t miss out.