Independent
Trump latest
I’ve found the best Shark vacuum deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Shark’s robot vacuum is half price in the sale

Molly Greeves
Consumer writer
Tuesday 07 October 2025 06:01 EDT
We’ve spotted great deals on Shark cordless vacuums this Amazon Prime Day
We’ve spotted great deals on Shark cordless vacuums this Amazon Prime Day (The Independent)

Shark is one of the most trusted names in household appliances, so I’ve been keeping an eye out for deals on its vacuum cleaners now that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is here. With discounts spanning pretty much every category, Amazon has been slashing the prices of some of our favorite products, including hundreds of dollars off select Shark cordless and robot models.

If you're shopping for a new vacuum, I’ve done the hard work of rounding up the best deals worth snapping up right now, including several models at half price, like the robot vacuum and mop, now at its lowest-ever price.

From an IndyBest-approved cordless vacuum to a hands-free robot cleaner, here are the top Shark offers available now.

