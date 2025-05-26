Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s only one hair tool brand that’s always high on everyone’s wishlists: Dyson. From its futuristic supersonic hair dryer to the cult airwrap, it has become a bemouth of the beauty world since it debuted its first tool in 2016.

The supersonic blew traditional models out of the water when it launched thanks to being lightweight to prevent arm aches, powerful to reduce blow-drying time, and quiet.

The supersonic has seen plenty of upgrades in the years since. Last year, Dyson debuted the nural supersonic, a hair dryer prioritizing scalp health. Automatically adjusting airflow and temperature depending on the distance it is from your head to protect your scalp and promote shine, the supersonic nural is a masterclass in innovation.

If the price of the tool has put you off investing in the past, thanks to the Memorial Day sales, you can currently save $100 on the Dyson nural supersonic. This rare deal will likely only last for a limited time, so here’s everything you need to know.

Dyson supersonic nural: Was $499.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/Lucy Smith/Shei Mamona )

A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson launched the nural hair dryer last year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to Dyson’s nural being well worth the investment.

The hairdryer automatically adjusts airflow and temperature depending on the distance it is from your head to protect the health of your scalp while also enhancing natural shine.

It earned a spot in our guide to the best hair dryers for 2025, with beauty journalist Sheilla Mamona noting: “After testing the Dyson supersonic nural on afro hair for a few weeks, I found it to be an absolute game changer.” The tool dries hair ultra-fast”, with it “I could easily blow dry my medium-length afro hair in less than 10 minutes”, she added.

Beauty writer Lucy Smith also tested the tool on her type 1 hair, and found that her “hair was left smoothed and healthy looking”.

It’s on the pricier side, but the fast drying time and protection against heat damage make it a worthwhile investment if you dry your hair often. And now, Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, and Best Buy have slashed $100 off the supersonic nural as part of the Memorial Day sales.