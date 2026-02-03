The Marathon des Sables has long been described – with some justification – as the toughest footrace on Earth. The Morocco 120 edition trims the original down to four days and 120km, but still serves up enough blistering heat, soft sand and self-inflicted suffering to make you question most of your life choices. You carry everything you need on your back. You sleep in open-sided bivouacs. You ration warm water and learn to track calories like a pro.

There’s no room for indulgence. Every item has to justify its place – not just in terms of weight, but also morale. A second pair of socks might mean leaving behind your stove. A luxuriously thick sleeping mat might cost you the energy gels you’ll be dreaming about by day three. By the time you’ve staggered through your first sand dune with straps biting into your shoulders, your priorities have narrowed to the absolute basics: don’t chafe, don’t faint, don’t run out of salt.

I went into the Sahara with a carefully curated pack and emerged with some very strong opinions about Velcro, zips, fabric breathability and powdered meals. The desert will do that to you.

These were the items that made the experience manageable – and in some cases, even enjoyable. What worked. What didn’t. And what I’d trust again if I ever find myself signing up for this sort of madness twice.