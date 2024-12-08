Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gary Neville believes Dan Ashworth had little say in his abrupt departure as Manchester United sporting director.

Ashworth lasted just five months in the role, having taken up his position at Old Trafford on 1 July after a long gardening leave with former club Newcastle United due to negotiations between the clubs over an exit fee.

The decision to part ways came following United’s disappointing 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which inflicted Ruben Amorim with a second Premier League loss in the space of four days.

And Neville, who played for the Red Devils for close to two decades, has hinted that the 53-year-old’s exit was not his decision to make.

“Something like that can’t be mutual,” Neville told NBC Sports.

“Dan Ashworth was head-hunted for many, many months. He was paid millions of pounds for, so I’m really shocked that this has happened. It’s not a good look at all and it’s going to need explaining.”

open image in gallery Neville has not been afraid to point out his former club’s shortfalls in recent years ( Getty Images )

Neville’s comments come following a report by The Athletic that the move was initiated by the Manchester United heirarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada.

The Man Utd legend went on to lament the state of his former club, poking holes in the statement that claimed Ashworth had left his role by ‘mutual agreement.’

“The statement they’ve put out is really poor,” he added. “What’s really clear here is there is a fracture.

“Fans are going to be asking the question, what’s gone wrong? They’re going to speculate, it’s going to leave huge voids [of information].

“I think you’re better off just punching us in the face with the truth sometimes. Just tell us, because it’s obvious that something has happened. I think that statement, to be honest with you, is weak.”