Celebrate the Lionesses’ win at Women’s Euro 2025 with this England merch

Defending the title they secured in 2022, the Lionesses have won Euro 2025. The tournament concluded in Basel last night (Sunday 27 July) with a dramatic penalty shootout.

Fresh from defeating Wales, Sweden and Italy, England came out on top against World Cup title holders Spain in a tense match that went into extra time. Dubbed the “comeback queens” throughout the tournament, Alessia Russo equalised the game before penalties, where Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal.

Managed by Sarina Wiegman, the side has once again secured their place in history as both the first senior England football team to win a major trophy on foreign soil and the first to win back-to-back titles.

Defeating Germany 2-1 in the final match at Wembley Stadium in 2022, the team won England’s first European Championship. Scenes of celebrations will take place across the country after another win, with an open-top bus parade scheduled as part of the homecoming event in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Whether you’re planning to show your support for the team in person, watch the celebrations from home or want a souvenir from the tournament, take a look at the best merch below.

Nike England Lionesses home stadium shirt 2025: £84.99, Englandstore.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Inspired by vintage sportswear and various Lioness kits from tournaments past, this Nike shirt is designed with sweat-wicking technology to keep you comfortable while playing. The England 2025 home design uses a colourful red and blue ombre with blue panelling and the Nike and England logos.

England shield bucket hat: £20, Englandstore.com

open image in gallery ( England Store )

It’s no surprise that Nineties bucket hats have returned this summer. The unisex style boasts a blue and red printed design with the England logo taking pride of place on the front. It could just as easily be worn to the Oasis Live tour – if you’re one of the lucky masses that secured tickets.

Nike England Windrunner: £99.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Another retro throwback, this windrunner nods to the original 80s design with an English twist. Made from 75% recycled fibres, it’s great for evening kick-offs once the sun goes down.

Nike football Euro zip print fleece: £104.99, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

This Nike jacket for the Euros boasts a fun burgundy and navy all-over print, complete with a funnel neck and zip-up design. The English rose detailing pays homage to the football team, and an England and Nike logo are also featured on the front. The relaxed fit makes it perfect for year-round off-duty wear.

Nike England football T-shirt: £32.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

This oversized T-shirt is a laidback way to show your support for the England team in the Women’s Euro tournament 2025, whether at home or away. The black design features the signature Nike tick with “Lioness” typography above.

