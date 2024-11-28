Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea will seek to strengthen their grip at the top of the Conference League as they make the trip to Heidenheim tonight.

The Blues have enjoyed a flying start to their continental campaign, winning all three of their league-phase matches so far and netting an eye-watering 16 goals in the process - at least double what any other club has managed.

Off the back of an 8-0 thumping of Armenian side FC Noah before the international break, Enzo Maresca will be confident his side can keep up their prolific form in the competition and take another step towards qualification.

Heidenheim similarly boast a 100 per cent record in the Conference League but will need to pick themselves up if they hope to maintain their unbeaten European run, having just shipped five to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Chelsea will face Heidenheim at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 28 November at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim, Germany.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are once again expected to rotate heavily, as has been Maresca’s preference in cup competitions. The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk are all likely to come into the side.

There is also a decision to be made in midfield after Enzo Fernandez impressed in the 2-1 win over Leicester City on the weekend. The Argentine’s uptick in form may lead Maresca to rest him for the Heidenheim trip, with Cesare Casadei perhaps starting in his stead.

Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto are doubts for the clash due to illness, while Reece James is expected to miss out through a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer, who all played on the weekend, are not available as they have been left out of Chelsea’s Conference League squad.

For Heidenheim, the expected absence of top scorer Marvin Pieringe acts as a major blow after he picked up an Achilles injury against Leverkusen on Saturday. Midfielder Julian Niehues is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury.

Predicted lineups

Heidenheim XI: Müller; Traore, Mainka, Gimber, Föhrenbach; Schöppner, Maloney, Dorsch; Wanner, Breunig, Scienza.

Chelsea XI: Jørgensen; Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga; Sancho, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Mudryk; Nkunku, Felix.

Odds

Heidenheim 11/2

Draw 15/4

Chelsea 4/11

Prediction

Chelsea have made easy work of Conference League opposition this season and that does not look set to change against Heidenheim, who are bracing for a serious step up in quality. Expect another dominant win for the Blues. Heidenheim 0-3 Chelsea.

