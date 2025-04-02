Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We put the two leading mattress brands head to head, to find out which one you should invest in
Picking a new mattress for your home is no mean feat. Mattresses are expensive, and the hundreds of options on the market are all sold with impenetrable marketing jargon.
Case in point - the difference between a foam or sprung mattress. While the former is known for contouring to your body and relieving pressure points, sprung mattresses tend to feel bouncier and springy, as well as being better at dissipating heat.
The good news is that a hybrid – a multi-layer mattress combining foam, latex or gel with an inner spring system – gives you the best of both worlds. For one thing, you can forget that sinking feeling you get with pure foam – the hybrid gives you a bit more bounce, as well as a more cloud-like feel that generally goes right up to the edges.
Likewise, you can also say goodbye to feeling the springs as your mattress ages – the addition of foam puts a stop to that. Hybrids are also great value, breathable and versatile, with a number of firmness options available.
They can be a godsend for pain relief, too – especially around the neck, shoulders, hips and back – due to the spring core providing the structural support for good sleep posture while the foam layers mould around your body. In short, they’re a fabulous marriage of support and comfort.
But which hybrid is best? We put the Simba hybrid and Emma hybrid head to head to find out which one is most likely to help you get a good night’s sleep.
The Simba hybrid and Emma hybrid sit at the top of the popularity tree when it comes to the world of hybrid mattresses, and both promise a hotel-quality feel. Our testers have tried them both for months to see how they compare.
Both are available as a bed-in-a-box – a convenient alternative to trying to work out how to get your mattress home from the shop or through your front door and up the stairs without knocking all the pictures off the walls. They’re also both available online, with ultra-quick delivery, a generous trial period and no-quibble return policy. Prices for both mattresses in this piece are for doubles, but they’re available in other sizes, ranging from single to super king and various EU measurements.
At IndyBest, we pride ourselves on being hands-on testers. We only ever feature products in reviews that we have tried ourselves and loved enough to recommend to our readers. Kate Hilpern is a freelance journalist, editor and copywriter. She has written for The Independent since 2015, covering travel reviews and round-ups, including the best hotels (where it’s safe to say she’s experienced a quality mattress or two). She knows what materials and designs make for a great night's sleep and how much they should cost.
First things first, this mattress – which first hit the market in 2016 and comes from a British brand entirely dedicated to hybrid mattresses – arrives vacuum packed in a box to your door, making it a doddle to move around, although the box was big and heavy enough to take two of us to get it up a large flight of stairs.
There are five layers altogether. On the top is a breathable sleep surface, which is followed by an open-cell cooling foam layer. Then comes a patented sprung layer with up to 3,000 patented light, fine and durable springs made from titanium. Fourth is a high-definition foam with edge support, and finally, there’s a foam support base with zoning for pressure relief.
The result is a mattress that we’d say feels on the slightly firmer side of medium and is instantly restful, giving a cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges and is a particular joy to sleep on for side and front sleepers. That goes for people of any shape or size. If you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support. The sinkage is spot on, too – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself, as is the case with some pure-foam mattresses.
The temperature regulation should get a special mention. Even in summer, you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote air flow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam. Even the base layer has flexible zones for heat to escape. Because the sleep surface is hypoallergenic, this mattress is also a good choice for allergy sufferers.
It’s super-stable and pretty good at shock absorption, so your partner shouldn’t be too disturbed even if you move around a lot in the night, although we’d suggest avoiding it if he or she is hyper-sensitive, as they are likely to feel some movement.
Like all Simba mattresses, it doesn’t sag, even in the long term, and you don’t have to flip it, although you do have to rotate it 180 degrees once a month for the first three months, then every three to six months after that. It’s a quick enough job, though, thanks to the grips and the fact that, at 26kg, it’s lighter than a lot of mattresses we’ve tested over the years.
Released in 2017 – a year after the Simba – this one comes from a German brand and is another corker of a hybrid mattress that arrives tightly rolled in a box. At just 1kg heavier than the Simba, it also remains on the lighter end of bed-in-a-box mattresses.
Whereas the Simba has five layers, this has four – the bottom one is a HRX foam (a type of foam that’s specially made to support your heavier body parts), then comes a visco-elastic memory foam, which contours to your body and distributes pressure. Third is the breathable pocket sprung layer, which has 2,000 springs (1,000 less than the Simba, so not quite as luxurious) and, finally, there’s the top patented foam layer that absorbs moisture and keeps airflow. On the top, there’s a washable, moisture wicking cover – a nice touch that’s lacking in the Simba mattress and helps keep things ultra-hygienic.
We found it noticeably softer and bouncier than the Simba – that doesn’t make it any better but is something to bear in mind if that’s your preference (Emma claims most Brits prefer softer mattresses, but it would, wouldn’t it?). With some soft mattresses, that means having to compromise on support – which can in turn play havoc with your spinal alignment – but that is definitely not the case here.
It is, in other words, no blancmange, and, what’s more, it not only suits side and front sleepers but those who sleep on their backs, which is no mean feat, as the latter are notoriously difficult to cater for. But while the Simba suits people of all shapes and sizes, we’d say this is better suited to lighter people, especially when it comes to people who sleep on their backs.
Your sleeping partner can rest easy that they won’t have to huff and puff if you are prone to moving around a lot – the mattress seems to absorb even more movement than the Simba, so they can focus on getting their shut-eye. While we were impressed with the durability of the Simba mattress, you should find this one lasts even longer. But although it’s nice and breathable, we felt the Simba had the edge when it comes to keeping cool even on very warm nights.
Both the Simba and the Emma excel when it comes to zoning to allow for targeted pressure relief in areas such as shoulders for side sleepers – that’s great news for your spine as it can otherwise bend in uncomfortable positions. We also thought they were both on par when it comes to edge-to-edge support and stability. Neither one nor the other is easier to turn, but with this one, you have to do it less (every six months).
Both mattresses deliver on comfort, support, pressure relief and longevity, and we’d have no hesitation in recommending either as great aids to sleep.
Much of the final verdict comes down to personal preference – those who prefer softer mattresses will like the Emma better; those who like a bit more firmness will prefer the Simba. Back sleepers (who aren’t overweight or tall) will also be better off with the Emma, which we also think is the best option if either you or your bed partner is prone to moving around in the night and disturbing you.
Simba, on the other hand, takes the trophy for being the best all-rounder. For front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers) of any shape or size, it’s a perfect match. The Simba is also the winner for ensuring you don’t feel too hot at night.
Cosy up with one of the best linen bedding sets for a low-maintenance chic look
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in