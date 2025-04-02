Picking a new mattress for your home is no mean feat. Mattresses are expensive, and the hundreds of options on the market are all sold with impenetrable marketing jargon.

Case in point - the difference between a foam or sprung mattress. While the former is known for contouring to your body and relieving pressure points, sprung mattresses tend to feel bouncier and springy, as well as being better at dissipating heat.

The good news is that a hybrid – a multi-layer mattress combining foam, latex or gel with an inner spring system – gives you the best of both worlds. For one thing, you can forget that sinking feeling you get with pure foam – the hybrid gives you a bit more bounce, as well as a more cloud-like feel that generally goes right up to the edges.

Likewise, you can also say goodbye to feeling the springs as your mattress ages – the addition of foam puts a stop to that. Hybrids are also great value, breathable and versatile, with a number of firmness options available.

They can be a godsend for pain relief, too – especially around the neck, shoulders, hips and back – due to the spring core providing the structural support for good sleep posture while the foam layers mould around your body. In short, they’re a fabulous marriage of support and comfort.

But which hybrid is best? We put the Simba hybrid and Emma hybrid head to head to find out which one is most likely to help you get a good night’s sleep.

How we tested

The Simba hybrid and Emma hybrid sit at the top of the popularity tree when it comes to the world of hybrid mattresses, and both promise a hotel-quality feel. Our testers have tried them both for months to see how they compare.

Both are available as a bed-in-a-box – a convenient alternative to trying to work out how to get your mattress home from the shop or through your front door and up the stairs without knocking all the pictures off the walls. They’re also both available online, with ultra-quick delivery, a generous trial period and no-quibble return policy. Prices for both mattresses in this piece are for doubles, but they’re available in other sizes, ranging from single to super king and various EU measurements.

