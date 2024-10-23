Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Known for its durable cookware in an enviable array of colours, French brand Le Creuset has just launched its 2024 Halloween range, which features plenty of pumpkin-shaped cookware and serving dishes.

The star of the show is definitely the big pumpkin casserole dish which now comes in a limited edition light blue chambray, a deep green called artichaut and a pure white.

This year the collection also features one portion sized pumpkin dishes, along with spooky serving bowls in cute Halloween shapes, these will make the perfect addition to a Halloween party or any dinner party during the autumn and winter months.

With exceptionally high-quality cookware as standard, the dishes come with warranties of up to 10 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the range.

Cast iron pumpkin casserole: £289, Lecreuset.co.uk

open image in gallery Cast iron pumpkin casserole from Le Creuset ( Le Creuset )

The crème de la crème of the French brand’s products is its hefty cast iron casserole dishes, which have been staples of the company since it began in 1925. This pumpkin version offers the same features, but with a Halloween twist.

The whimsical piece will be a conversation starter in your kitchen, but it doesn’t have to be constrained to just Halloween, as you’ll want to be cooking up stews, soups and more in it year-round.

The 3.7l capacity means it’s ideal for families, and it can go from hob to oven to grill, for seamless cooking.

Buy now

Stoneware pumpkin casserole: £50, Lecreuset.co.uk

open image in gallery Stoneware pumpkin mini casserole ( Le Creuset )

The award for cutest pumpkin in the patch goes to this mini casserole dish, which is perfectly suited for individual portions of soup, stew, crumble or baked oats for breakfast.

With a capacity of just 350ml, this dish would be the most adorable way to serve food to your guests at an autumnal dinner party. We’ve found it to be perfect for porridge or fruit salad.

The mini pumpkin casserole dish comes in the classic Le Creuset orange.

Buy now

Stoneware medium pumpkin dish: £22, Lecreuset.co.uk

open image in gallery Stoneware medium pumpkin dish ( Le Creuset )

These chunky stoneware dishes come in the same three shades as the mini stoneware pumpkin casserole dishes, so you can choose to be matchy matchy or mix some contrasting colours into your Le Creuset set.

These will be the perfect serving plates for Halloween or from which to eat your snacks while watching horror films on the sofa.

Buy now

Stoneware set of four mini Halloween dishes: £51, Lecreuset.co.uk

open image in gallery Stoneware set of four mini Halloween dishes ( Le Creuset )

Halloween party nibbles have never looked better thanks to these mini Halloween dishes. Coming in four shapes: a pumpkin in a lovely deep maroon colour, a white mummy, a black cat and blue ghost.

These collectible plates will be pulled out every autumn for years to come.

Buy now

Stoneware pumpkin butter dish: £67, Selfridges.com

open image in gallery Le Creuset stoneware pumpkin butter dish ( Selfridges )

Substantial kitchen essentials are the bread and butter of Le Creuset’s ethos, and this butter dish exemplifies just that. Keep your butter fresh in this cute pumpkin-shaped dish that would also make the best autumnal house-warming gift.

See the full Halloween collection from Le Creuset