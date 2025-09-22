Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) announced a new flower dedicated to the Princess of Wales, celebrating the healing powers of nature that Kate Middleton has frequently spoken about.

The bloom in question is a rose, which has been named ‘Catherine’s Rose’. It’s a floribunda variety and has a soft coral colour and a gentle fruity fragrance. The announcement coincides with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where it will be officially unveiled.

The tribute is more than just a namesake, though. Proceeds from each sale will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, a cause close to both Kate and William’s hearts as they are joint patrons of the Royal Marsden's specialist cancer care centre. Beyond raising money, the RHS said it hopes “Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bloom, its significance and how you can add the exact rose to your own garden.

open image in gallery ( RHS )

The flower has been named after Kate to celebrate her appreciation of nature’s healing powers.

“Spending time in nature has always been a source of comfort and strength. Gardens and green spaces provide not only beauty and joy, but also vital support for our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing,” said the Waleses on their Instagram page.

The ‘Catherine’s Rose’ is available for pre-order now, with delivery expected in November 2025, just in time for planting ahead of next year’s bloom. For every rose purchased, £5 will be donated to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

On the Roses website, you can find details on how best to plant and care for the rose, and information on its flowering period (July through September).