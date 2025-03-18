Silent Hill f set in 1960s Japan revealed in eerie new cinematic trailer
Three years on from the game being announced, the debut trailer for ‘Silent Hill f’ has finally dropped
A new cinematic trailer has been released for Silent Hill f, the first mainline entry into the renowned survival horror gaming series since 2012.
The Silent Hill series has been going since 1999 and is enjoying a resurgence, given the success of the remake of Silent Hill 2 was released to widespread acclaim in October last year.
The latest instalment is set to be Silent Hill f, which was first announced back in 2022. Now, three years later, the upcoming game’s first cinematic trailer was shared on 13 March, finally giving gamers a glimpse of what to expect.
The game is set in 1960s Japan and follows teenager Shimizu Hinako, who leads an unremarkable life until a thick fog descends on her homeland, a remote mountain town called Ebisugaoka, transforming it into a desolate and terrifying place, filled with all kinds of monsters and horrors.
The game is being written by Ryukishi07, who is known for his work on the Higurashi When They Cry and Umineko When They Cry visual novel series.
Ryukishi07 said: “To this day, I remember the feeling of my first encounter with the strangling and oppressive atmosphere of Silent Hill. It still deeply haunts me, and it still utterly fascinates me. I've poured all my efforts into this story, so much so that I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote.
“To me, the Silent Hill series is more than just a collection of stories, it's a medium; an amazing, phenomenal way of exploring and experiencing a person's heart and mind. I hope you'll enjoy a look at what Silent Hill might be like if set somewhere a little different, like Japan.”
A release date has not yet been confirmed but the game is available to ‘wishlist’ on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store.
The physical edition will be available to pre-order at select retailers, too, including a limited edition steelbook.
