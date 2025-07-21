The PS5 Slim 30th anniversary console is back in stock, but it won’t last long

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last year, Sony celebrated PlayStation’s 30th anniversary by releasing a limited edition version of the PS5 Slim console, complete with several accessories and merch. Kitted out in the legendary greyscale colourway of the OG PlayStation 1, it sold out within minutes.

But after saying the 30th anniversary collection wouldn’t come back, Sony has changed its mind. The gaming giant has just restocked the limited-edition 30th anniversary PS5 Slim collection bundle, as well as the PlayStation Portal and the DualSense controller in the same grey colour palette.

PlayStation Plus members get early access, and general pre-orders will open two days later on 23 July at 10am. After such a frenzy during the restock last November, stock may not last long. If you’re not already a PlayStation Plus member, it’s worth buying a membership now. Sony says the stock is limited and will ship on 29 September, so if you missed out the first time, this could be your last chance.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle in the UK

PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle: £469.99, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Last year, Sony launched a series of consoles and accessories re-painted in the legacy grey colour palette. They all feature the classic multi-coloured PlayStation logo, and while there was a PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition too, that one’s not being restocked.

The PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle costs £469.99. It comes with 1TB of storage, a grey DualSense controller, vertical stand and a cover for a disc drive (sold separately). It also comes with an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation-shaped cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster (with one of 30 possible designs and a PlayStation paperclip.

The bundle is available to pre-order now for PS Plus members, and will ship on 29 September. Not a PS Plus member? You can pick up a PS Plus one-month membership from Amazon (from £10, Amazon.co.uk).

Where to buy PS5 30th anniversary edition accessories in the UK

PlayStation Portal 30th anniversary edition: £209.99, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony has also restocked two PlayStation 30th anniversary accessories in the UK. There’s the anniversary edition PlayStation Portal (£209.99, Playstation.com), as well as the regular grey DualSense controller (£69.99, Playstation.com).

PS5 DualSense 30th anniversary edition controller: £69.99, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

While Sony has restocked the 30th anniversary edition standard controller, the 30th anniversary DualSense Edge controller has not been restocked. Again, you need to be a PS Plus member to buy the accessories. Both will ship on 29 September.

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s subscription service. It gives you access to online multiplayer, monthly free games and exclusive perks. There are three tiers (essential, extra and premium), but you’ll only need the basic essential membership to pre-order the 30th anniversary console and accessories.

