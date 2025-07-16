Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited Switch 2 launched in June, giving Nintendo’s bestselling handheld a huge performance upgrade with a larger 7.9in LCD, faster processor, sharper 1080p resolution, new Joy-Con 2 controllers, and more social GameChat features. The console has proved incredibly popular with fans. We’ve been tracking stock since launch, and the Switch 2 has repeatedly sold out across UK retailers.

Stock vanished within minutes on launch day and for weeks after. Even now, getting hold of the console isn’t always easy, requiring eagle-eyed shoppers to refresh product pages in search of available Switch 2 bundles.

That said, the situation is slowly improving. Restocks are becoming more frequent, bundles are sticking around longer, and it’s no longer a battle to get one. If you’re still trying to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, here’s everything you need to know and where to buy one in the UK.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently in stock at several UK retailers. The bundle and standalone console are both available at the My Nintendo Store, Argos and Very. EE is offering the bundle exclusively for existing customers, with delivery in 1–3 working days. ShopTo also has it available now, with next‑day delivery. Finally, Ebuyer is taking pre-orders for the bundle, with shipping scheduled for Wednesday, 30 July.

Nintendo Switch 2 price and specs

The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.

The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.

The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also built-in DLSS upscaling, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, this doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games to sink your teeth into. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition that really test the console’s muscle.

Other games released on launch day included Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.

On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library. We’ve already begun rounding up the best Nintendo Switch 2 games (so far).

Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.95, Amazon.co.uk

The redesigned Switch 2 Pro Controller has some big improvements over the original Switch Pro controller. It’s a more traditional-looking gaming pad with better thumbsticks, extra durability, a new button for multiplayer social features, added shoulder buttons, and improved rumble effects.

Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Switch 2 camera lets you video chat with friends during multiplayer games. A few launch titles make use of it too, like Super Mario Party Jamboree, where it lets you appear inside minigames to balance Goombas on your head and sing karaoke songs with friends.

Nintendo SanDisk microSD express card: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage. This can quickly fill up with downloaded games, so it’s worth investing in some added storage. Nintendo’s official SanDisk microSD card comes with another 256GB of storage, with fast read and write speeds that work seamlessly with the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 carry case and screen protector: £20.99, Currys.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo’s official case includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth, with room inside for up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps. That’s enough to take all your gear in the car or on the train, as well as protect it from dust and scratches.

