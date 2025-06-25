Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This is the year that everything becomes an Xbox. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced it was partnering with Asus to launch an Xbox version of its ROG Ally handheld console, turning the portable PC into an Xbox on the go.

And it’s not stopping there. Microsoft is now teaming up with Meta on a limited-edition Xbox version of the Meta Quest 3S – a VR headset that blends Meta’s hardware with Xbox’s gaming ecosystem, bringing Xbox to even more devices and platforms. It’s not a true Sony PSVR2 competitor (you’re still cloud gaming on a virtual screen), but it’s the closest Microsoft has ever come to VR.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition wraps Meta’s headset in Xbox colours, bundles in Game Pass extras, and is designed to offer a more console-like experience straight out of the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the limited-edition headset and where to buy it.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: £379.99, Meta.com

Meta

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a limited-edition redesign of Meta’s entry-level mixed-reality headset, designed in collaboration with Microsoft. While it doesn’t run Xbox software natively, it’s been tailored to feel more console-like from the moment you turn it on.

The headset sports Xbox’s signature black-and-green colours and comes with a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, pre-paired out of the box. What sets it apart from a standard Quest 3S isn’t just the colours, however. The UI has been reskinned with Xbox visuals, and it boots straight into the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on start-up, making it feel like you’re actually using an Xbox VR headset, not just a Quest 3S.

The bundle also includes a pair of matching black-and-green Touch Plus controllers, the Meta Quest Elite Strap for added comfort, and three months of both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Meta Horizon+.

However, underneath the Xbox branding, it’s the same affordable mixed-reality headset I reviewed last year. “It runs like a dream, has a full-colour passthrough and a wealth of VR games and mixed-reality experiences to explore,” I said in my review. “This is a highly capable VR headset, and superb for the price.”

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available now for £379.99 from Meta, and it’ll be arriving exclusively at Argos and EE soon.

