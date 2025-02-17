How to play Avowed for free and early on Xbox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It has been a game long-teased by Microsoft to potentially be the console’s next huge RPG hit and possible future franchise and now Avowed is here.

First revealed in the summer of 2020, Avowed was initially pitched to be Obsidian Entertainment’s answer to Skyrim, although the studio then rowed back on that claim.

The game is set in the world of Eora, the same universe which features in the Pillars of Eternity games.

Playable in both first person and third person, the high fantasy RPG will focus on combat and decision making as your progress through the Living Lands.

As for the narrative of the game, the official website reads this: ‘As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague with a secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?’

What time is Avowed released?

Avowed is released on February 18/February 19 on Xbox and Windows, depending on what time zone/region you are in.

February 18

10 AM PT (LA)

1 PM ET (New York)

6 PM GMT (London)

February 19

5 AM AEDT (Sydney)

Can you play Avowed for free?

Yes, if you have an Xbox and you are already subscribed to Game Pass Premium then the game will be available to pre-install and will be playable once it is released.

Can you play Avowed early?

Also yes - and there are multiple ways to do it.

If you buy the Premium Edition then you can jump in right now. Alternatively, you can still buy the Premium Edition and jump in as soon as you buy it. If you want to play early but don’t want to invest too early then the Premium Upgrade is the route to go down. The Premium Upgrade is ideal for Game Pass Ultimate / PC Game Pass members as it doesn't include the full game itself (so you'll need to remain subscribed post-launch), and it's available for £17.99 / $22.49 on the Microsoft Store.

Alternatively, if you just CANNOT wait those extra hours and you simply have to play the game first on release day then you can set the location/timezone of your Xbox to PT (LA) as the West Coast of America gets access to the game before anyone. Legally speaking, you’re on your own here, but Microsoft has never said you cannot do this or taken any legal action against anyone doing so despite it being against the terms of service.