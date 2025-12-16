Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first episode of Fallout season two premieres in the UK tonight at 2am, dragging viewers back to the irradiated, retro-futuristic wasteland of the New California Republic. A faithful adaptation of the legendary game franchise, Fallout captivated audiences – and surprised sceptical gamers – when season one debuted exclusively on Prime Video last year.

Following a cliffhanger ending, which saw our trio of protagonists scattered across the wastes and teased the glittering lights of New Vegas, one of the game’s most iconic locations, anticipation for season two is high.

For those unfamiliar, the Fallout universe blends kitsch 1950s aesthetics with grungy Cold War-era science fiction – think Mad Men meets Mad Max – a style that the TV series has nailed. Fans of the game will find plenty to enjoy, from the iconic blue and yellow jumpsuits to satirical takes on oppressively cheerful mid-century advertising.

Ella Purnell returns as vault-dweller Lucy MacLean, alongside Aaron Moten’s Brotherhood of Steel squire Maximus and Walton Goggins’ melty-faced bounty hunter The Ghoul. You’ll have to be patient this time around too – unlike season one, which came all at once, the second series will release one episode weekly starting 17 December.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fallout season two, including the release date and how to watch it for free.

Fallout season two release date and trailer

Fallout season two premieres in the UK on Wednesday 17 December at 2am.

Unlike the first season, which dropped as a bingeable boxset on day one, Amazon is drip-feeding the apocalypse this time around. The first episode will be available from tonight, with new instalments arriving every Wednesday.

Where to watch Fallout season two online

As an Amazon Original series, Fallout is exclusive to Prime Video.

To watch it, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. A subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, and includes free next-day delivery on Amazon purchases, as well as access to perks like Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Can I watch Fallout season two for free?

Technically, yes – you can squeeze in the first few episodes if you haven’t already tried Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members.

This gives you full access to the Prime Video streaming library, meaning you can sign up, binge all of Fallout season one and watch any episodes of season two as they drop.

Who stars in Fallout season two?

The main trio returns, with Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as Lucy, Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Hateful Eight) as The Ghoul, and Aaron Moten (Emancipation) as Maximus.

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) returns as Overseer Hank MacLean. Also reprising their roles are Moisés Arias as Lucy’s brother Norm, and Sarita Choudhury as Moldaver.

