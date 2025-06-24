Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

E Lockhart’s YA thriller We Were Liars (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk) was the cult novel of 2014. Now, the twisty tome has been adapted into a TV series by Amazon Prime.

The eight-episode series is the latest addition to the canon of rich-people-behaving-badly TV. The series will join the ranks among HBO’s The White Lotus and Netflix’s recent Sirens, as well as now-perennial classics like Succession and Gossip Girl.

Just like the book, it centres around 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair, who is the eldest grandchild in the wealthy Sinclair family. Spending her summers on a private island at the family holiday home, she suffers from chronic migraines and memory loss after a serious head injury a few years before.

Part love story and part amnesia thriller, the series follows Cadence’s inner circle – dubbed the liars – as they try to piece together what happened that fateful summer.

The show stars Gossip Girl’s Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’s Joseph Zada and Esther McGregor as her cousins Johnny and Mirren, and Shubham Maheshwari as her friend, Gat. Fans of the cult series The Vampire Diaries will also recognise Candice King, who stars as Bess Sinclair.

Here’s everything you need to know about We Were Liars on Amazon Prime, and where to read the bestselling novel on which it is based.

How to watch We Were Liars

All eight episodes of We Were Liars are now available on Amazon Prime Video, meaning you can binge the whole series this summer.

If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After that, a Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video alone for £5.99 per month.

Where to read E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We Were Liars became an instant New York Times bestseller upon its release in 2014. A story of mystery and deception, Cadence Sinclair is grappling with a fractured memory two years on from a serious head injury. Back on her wealthy family’s private island for summer, Cadence and her confidants – otherwise known as “liars” – spend the season trying to recall the events. In doing so, family secrets are unearthed, the consequences of actions laid bare and relationships reach a boiling point.

