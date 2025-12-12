Taylor Swift’s six-part Eras Tour documentary is here – this is where you can watch
The singer has filmed a docuseries and a movie-length concert film
Less than a year after her history-making Era’s tour came to a close, Taylor Swift dropped her latest album: The Life of a Showgirl. Now, she’s released a six-part documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of her global tour – the ultimate Christmas gift for fans of the singer.
Swifties are gearing up for viewing parties now that the docuseries has landed, alongside a three hour concert film. The six episodes trace the planning, rehearsals and staging of the blockbuster Era’s tour (it grossed more than $2 billion and broke the record for the most shows by a female artist at stadiums), before concluding with the movie-length final show.
Star cameos from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter feature, as well as guest appearances from her fiance Travis Kelce. At an intimate screening in New York ahead of the documentaries release, Swift said: “Everything that went into this was all the lessons we’ve learned all of our lives,” before thanking her dancers, band, technical staff and all involved with the tour.
“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote, announcing the project on Instagram. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed film-makers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”
This isn’t the first time the singer has released a film of her Era’s tour. In 2023, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) became the highest-grossing tour film of all time after showing in cinemas around the world – however, it didn’t feature material from The Tortured Poets Department.
Her latest documentary arrives just behind the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which earned the singer her biggest-ever opening week on the UK charts and her 14th number one album. Though commercially successful, it’s divided critics. The Guardian gave it two stars, calling it “dull razzle dazzle’, while The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor gave it four, commenting that it’s “as compelling as she’s ever been – the star, the ringmaster and the circus all in one”.
From launch date to where to stream the series and concert film, here’s everything you need to know.
Where to watch ‘The End of an Era’
The six-part documentary premiers with the first two episodes on Disney+ today (12 December). Two episodes will then air weekly. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £5.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.
Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £99.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £149.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.
Here’s where to buy the vinyl of The Life of a Showgirl