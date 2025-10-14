Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is a ubiquitous presence in pop culture. Less than a year after her history-making Era’s tour came to a close, the singer dropped her latest album: The Life of a Showgirl. Now, she’s announced a six-part documentary that takes fans behind the scenes of her global tour.

Swifties don’t have long to wait, with the docuseries landing in early December. Tracing the planning, rehearsals and staging of the blockbuster Era’s tour (it grossed over $2 billion and broke the record for the most shows by a female artist at stadiums), the series will conclude with a movie-length concert film of the final show.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote, announcing the project on Instagram. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed film-makers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has released a film of her Era’s tour. In 2023, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) became the highest-grossing tour film of all time after showing in cinemas around the world – however, it didn’t feature material from The Tortured Poets Department.

The news about her latest documentary arrives less than a fortnight after the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which earned the singer her biggest-ever opening week on the UK charts and her 14th number one album. Though commercially successful, it’s divided critics. The Guardian gave it two stars, calling it “dull razzle dazzle’, while The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor gave it four, commenting that it’s “as compelling as she’s ever been – the star, the ringmaster and the circus all in one”.

From launch date to where to stream the series and concert film, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch ‘The End of an Era’

The six-part documentary premiers with the first two episodes on Disney+ on 12 December. Two episodes will then air weekly. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £109.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.

