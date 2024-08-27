This moving documentary about Sven-Göran Eriksson is now available to stream

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Months after announcing his terminal cancer diagnosis, the former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died aged 76.

During his five-year stint in charge of the team, Eriksson led the Three Lions to three quarter-final moments at three major tournaments. The Swede was the first non-British manager of the England team, coaching the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville. All of the former players have led tributes to Eriksson with Beckham calling him a “true gentleman” and saying he’ll be “forever grateful” to him.

Eriksson had revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and “at best” given a year to live. Now, a new Amazon Prime documentary lets you delve deeper into the former manager’s story.

From his career triumphs and disappointments, to his childhood in rural Scandivanvia, the sports biopic charts Eriksson’s unlikely rise to the upper echelons of football, with cameos from Beckham, Rooney and Roberto Mancini.

Reflecting on his life as he nears the end, critics have hailed it as a poignant portrait of the Swedish football manager. Here’s how you can watch Sven in the wake of his passing.

Where to watch the Sven documentary in the UK

Meeting Eriksson before and after his diagnosis, Sven looks back at the life of the former England manager, from his upbringing in the tranquility of western Sweden and his average playing career, to his position as the new coach of IFK Gothenburg in 1979, then Portugal and Italy.

Documenting how he landed the biggest job of his career in 2001, when he was appointed the England coach, the film explores the highs and lows during his management stint.

The sports biopic is equally concerned with the British tabloid’s fascination with Eriksson’s personal life. It features the Swede’s much publicised realtionship with Italian socialite Nancy Dell’Olio, as well as the cheating scandal with TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson.

You can watch Sven for free on Amazon Prime Video (if you have a Prime subscription). Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out to £7.92 a month. As well as being able to watch Sven, you’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and the Prime Day sale events.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can also sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month