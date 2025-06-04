One of last year’s scariest horror films has just dropped on this streaming platform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We may still be a few months away from Halloween, but when it comes to a good horror film, there’s no need to wait. Last year, everyone was talking about the chilling psychological horror Heretic, with noughties heartthrob Hugh Grant (Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill) turned villain as Mr. Reed. Now, you can stream it from the comfort of your own home (probably watching from behind a pillow).

The film follows the story of Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who pay a visit to Mr. Reed, after he expresses interest in their church. The young girls find themselves ensnared in a deadly, bone-chilling game of cat and mouse, as they find themselves trapped within the creepy Mr. Reed’s home with no way to escape.

When the film hit cinemas in 2024, it received positive reviews from critics, and nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. And, it has an impressive score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

If you can’t wait to sink your teeth into this spine-tingling watch, here’s everything that you need to know about where to stream Heretic.

How to stream Heretic in the UK

The film has soared up the Amazon Prime chart, having only been added a few days ago, and is receiving largely positive reviews. Heretic is just shy of two hours long, making it a perfect choice for an upcoming movie night. The film has been available in physical media for a while, released on DVD and Blu-ray in February 2025, but it’s now free to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that gives users access to numerous benefits, from free expedited shipping on Amazon shopping and free access to hit shows and films on its streaming service. You can sign up for Amazon Prime from just £8.99 a month, but if you’re a new user, you can enjoy 30 days of a no-obligation free trial. Sometimes, Amazon will even offer an extra free trial to those who have previously signed up but are no longer members, so it’s worth checking out what’s on offer for you.

For more news on gripping TV shows and films, check out our dedicated television section