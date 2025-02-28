How to watch ‘Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke’ in the UK and US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer and parenting vlogger Ruby Franke was known for posting videos about her seemingly picture-perfect family life to millions of subscribers on YouTube. However, behind the scenes something altogether more sinister was taking place.

While the Utah mother of six first made headlines back in 2015 for her controversial parenting advice, it wasn’t until 2020 that concerns and speculation about the welfare of Franke’s children began to mount. And, in August 2023, she was arrested and subsequently plead guilty to a number of counts of aggravated child abuse.

Now, a new documentary titled Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke aims to shed light on what really happened in the Franke household. The three-part docuseries features exclusive interviews with the Franke family, as well as their friends and neighbours. It also includes never-before-seen footage from the now defunct YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, which featured Franke’s husband Kevin and their children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke in both the UK and US.

Where to watch 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' in the UK

For UK audiences, the documentary is available to stream right now on Disney+.

For those who have not yet subscribed to the popular streaming service, subscriptions start from as little as £4.99 a month with ads. For a standard subscription, sans the ads, it costs £8.99 per month. However, if you choose the annual package, you can score two months for free.

Where to watch 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' in the US

The documentary is produced by American studio Hulu, so for those wanting to stream in the US, you can check out the series on Hulu’s streaming site. With ads, the subscription fee is $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can also add additional packages to include Disney+, live TV and ESPN+ in your subscription.

Who is Ruby Franke?

Until summer 2023, Ruby Franke was a family blogger, devout Mormon, and mother of six.

Franke launched her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, in 2015, where she documented her family's life with a tell-all style that gained both attention and controversy. She often faced backlash for her harsh parenting methods, including removing a child’s bedroom door and withholding food.

Her behavior escalated after meeting Jodie Hildebrandt, a former counselor and life coach for the LDS Church, in 2019. She first counselled Franke’s eldest son, Chad, before forming a close bond with Ruby. Their relationship quickly evolved from friends to business partners, roommates, and eventually, co-defendants.

Where is Ruby Franke now?

Both Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested in August 2023 after Franke’s 12-year-old son fled the Utah home the two women shared. He ran to a nearby house begging for help and food. When police arrived there were clear signs of physical abuse and neglect on Franke’s two youngest children.

In February 2024, Franke was handed four one to 15-year sentences in prison, one for each of the four counts of child abuse to which she pleaded guilty back. Hildebrandt received the same sentence as Franke.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.

