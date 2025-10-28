Harlan Coben’s spooky new thriller Lazarus is out now – here’s where to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just when you thought your watchlist was safe, another Harlan Coben thriller has arrived to hijack your evenings. The hardest working man in mystery is back (does he ever leave?) with Lazarus, a six-part series available to watch now on Prime Video. In keeping with the spooky season, this one comes with a supernatural twist.

The series centres on Laz, a forensic psychologist played by Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six), grappling with the trauma of having witnessed his father’s suicide. Things take a strange turn when his supposedly dead father, played by the legendary Bill Nighy, reappears as a patient in the very psychiatric facility where he works.

Supported by a strong cast including Alexandra Roach (Utopia), Lazarus promises to be yet another mind-bending journey filled with the trademark twists and thrills that have made Coben the king of departure lounge book stores. Our review called it “strange, silly and embarrassingly compelling”. If you’re ready to dive in, here’s everything you need to know about watching Lazarus in the UK.

Watch the Lazarus trailer

Still on the fence? Here’s a taste of Lazarus to get you in the mood.

How to watch Lazarus in the UK

As a Prime Video original production, all six episodes of Lazarus are available to stream exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can start watching the entire series right now at no extra cost.

If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get access to Prime Video’s library of films and TV shows. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a full year, and it includes a host of other benefits like free next-day delivery, access to Prime Music, and much more. Once the trial is over, you can cancel at any time.

What is Lazarus about?

Created by the prolific author Harlan Coben (though not based on any of his novels), Lazarus is a supernatural thriller that follows Dr. Laz, a forensic psychologist haunted by the memory of his father’s suicide. When a new patient arrives at his hospital bearing an uncanny resemblance to his dead father, Laz is pulled into a discombobulating investigation to uncover the truth behind his father’s past, all while questioning his own fraying sanity.

Here’s how to watch all the Marvel movies in chronological order