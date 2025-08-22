Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cast of series two of Amazon’s Last One Laughing has been announced – and it doesn’t disappoint. The roster of comedians includes Alan Carr, David Mitchell, Romesh Ranganathan, Amy Gledhill, Diane Morgan and Mel Giedroyc.

However, fans are excited to see the return of a British comedy legend: Bob Mortimer is back. Series one spoiler ahead, but having broken Richard Ayoade in the season finale, Bob is returning to defend his crown.

The irresistible comedy reality show went viral earlier this year, with clips shared on TikTok and Instagram garnering millions of views. Alongside Mortimer and Ayoade, the cast included Daisy May Cooper, Sara Pascoe, Rob Beckett, Joe Wilkinson, Lou Sanders and Joe Lycett.

Unsurprisingly, the most viral clips featured Mortimer – from his magic act one-man-show, which referenced his Nineties sketch show The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, to comedy songs soundtracked by his tinny laptop. Other highlights included a Danny Dyer cameo (as a cockney Harry Potter), Joe Wilkinson’s skit paying homage to the RNLI and Judi Love’s dog fashion show.

The concept – which is based on the Japanese show Documental – is simple: a group of comedians must try and make each other laugh, while not breaking themselves. Hosted by Jimmy Carr, the show incorporates sketches and games to challenge the opponents. The last comedian with a straight face wins the LOL trophy. There’s also been an Irish series, hosted by Graham Norton and featuring Aisling Bea.

With season two of Last One Laughing UK now announced, here’s everything you need to know – including when it might drop.

Last One Laughing series 2 cast

The latest series of Last One Laughing will once again be hosted by Jimmy Carr with Roisin Conaty as his deputy. The cast of comedian contestants includes David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Romesh Ranganathan, Amy Gledhill, Maisie Adam, Mel Giedroyc, Alan Carr, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Sam Campbell, and series one winner Bob Mortimer.

When will Last One Laughing series 2 launch?

According to Amazon, Last One Laughing series two is being filmed in late 2025 and will drop on Prime Video in 2026. If it follows the same schedule as series one, four episodes will drop first with the final two available a week later – perhaps in March, as it did this year.

Where to watch Last One Laughing series 1

Whether you’re late to the party or want to rewatch the hilarity, you can stream all six episodes of series one on Amazon Prime Video now. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After that, a Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video alone for £5.99 per month.

